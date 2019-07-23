John Cena Opened WWE’s Raw Reunion With Emotions, Thuganomics, And Rikishi

WWE Raw

WWE announced a ton of names for Monday night’s Raw reunion special (Eric Bischoff! The Boogeyman! Christian! … others!), but one of the biggest names joined the list on Monday morning: John Cena. Cena’s technically still a part of the active roster, but he’s usually busy in Hollywood or China fighting humorous fires and driving cars at folks.

Cena actually opened the show to set the mood for the night, quickly dropping a Fine Speech™ about how WWE will always be his home — “I know I’m not around as much as I used to be, but this is my heart, you guys are my family, and I promise you that I’m just as excited to be standing in this ring right now as I was on day one.” — before getting down to business. Namely, a brief return to the Doctor of Thuganomics to spit bars with the Usos.