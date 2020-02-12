John Cena Is Returning To WWE Smackdown This Friday Night

From the official announcement:

John Cena will return to SmackDown on Friday, Feb. 28, as Team Blue continues down The Road to WrestleMania.

It was on SmackDown where The Cenation Leader made his dynamic debut nearly 18 years ago, when he channeled “Ruthless Aggression” to challenge WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle in his debut match. Since that fateful night, Cena went on to become WWE’s standard-bearer, earning 16 World Championships and inspiring countless WWE fans to “Never Give Up.”

An icon in the ring and the star of such blockbuster films as “Bumblebee,” “Blockers” and the upcoming “F9: The Fast Saga,” Cena will soon bring his signature “Hustle, Loyalty and Respect” back to SmackDown, as first reported by WWE Backstage on FS1. Whatever this unparalleled Superstar has planned, you won’t want to miss it.