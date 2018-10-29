John Oliver Took Another Shot At WWE For Crown Jewel On ‘Last Week Tonight’

10.29.18

Two weeks ago, ‘Last Week Tonight’ host John Oliver dragged WWE for their Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia and their “wall-to-wall propaganda” at Greatest Royal Rumble.

He was back at it again on Sunday night, showing footage of the Smackdown 1000 crowd booing The Undertaker’s mention of Crown Jewel — “Holy shit. I think the WWE itself just turned heel, I mean, do you know how clearly, deeply bad something has to be to get wrestling fans to boo a wrestling event at a wrestling event?” — and accurately points out how weird it is when you’ve got to promote a wrestler using graves and urns when you’re going to the nation that just murdered a Washington Post journalist.

