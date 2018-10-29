HBO

Two weeks ago, ‘Last Week Tonight’ host John Oliver dragged WWE for their Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia and their “wall-to-wall propaganda” at Greatest Royal Rumble.

He was back at it again on Sunday night, showing footage of the Smackdown 1000 crowd booing The Undertaker’s mention of Crown Jewel — “Holy shit. I think the WWE itself just turned heel, I mean, do you know how clearly, deeply bad something has to be to get wrestling fans to boo a wrestling event at a wrestling event?” — and accurately points out how weird it is when you’ve got to promote a wrestler using graves and urns when you’re going to the nation that just murdered a Washington Post journalist.