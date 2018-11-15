WWE Network

One of Survivor Series weekend’s biggest matches will take place on NXT TakeOver: War Games, as former NXT Champion Aleister Black takes on the man who attacked him in the parking lot at Full Sail University and kept him out of action for months, former NXT hero Johnny Gargano. Gargano’s attitude change has been one of the big stories in NXT this year, following through on two years of storytelling involving Johnny Wrestling and his former best friend and tag team partner turned megalomaniac — and NXT Champion — Tommaso Ciampa.

2K Games announced season 5 of WWE SuperCard this week, and to celebrate the mobile game’s release, we had a chance to talk to Johnny Wrestling about being a gamer, how he’s feeling heading into this big weekend of shows, some of his most memorable opponents, and more. Huge shout-out to 2K for setting this up, and to Johnny Phonecall for letting us ask him why WWE 2K19 gave him such a deep tan without hanging up on us.

When you’re done reading, head on over to the app store to check out SuperCard’s latest edition (spoiler alert: it’s so much more involved than when it was first released), and make sure your eyes are glued to WWE Network on Saturday night to watch the best brand in WWE put on another in a seemingly endless string of awesome TakeOver events.