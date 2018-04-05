WWE Hall Of Famer Johnny Valiant Has Died

04.04.18 12 mins ago
Johnny Valiant

A very sad story heading into WrestleMania weekend as one of the men who appeared on the very first WrestleMania, legendary WWE Hall of Famer Johnny Valiant, has died. According to a report from WXPI, the 71-year old Valiant — real name Thomas M. Sullivan — died on Wednesday after he was hit by a truck while crossing at a crosswalk in Ross Township, Pennsylvania.

Ross Township Det. Brian Kohlepp said the following: “We do have witnesses. There was other traffic on McKnight at the time, so we were able to speak with people who actually witnessed the accident … The driver of the truck stayed here on the scene. There’s no indication that this was anything other than a terrible accident at this point, but we’re still investigating.”

As one half of the Valiant Brothers in the then-WWWF, Johnny Valiant held the Tag Team Championship twice — once with Jimmy, once with Jerry — and held versions of the NWA Tag Team Championship across the country. He also had a very successful managerial career, and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the class of 1996.

