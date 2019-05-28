Jon Moxley’s First Post-WWE Match Is Now Officially For A NJPW Championship

05.28.19 2 hours ago

NJPW

Shortly after Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) made his first post-WWE appearance at All Elite Wrestling‘s Double or Nothing, he revealed his imminent arrival in New Japan Pro Wrestling had been teased for some time. Moxley is set to debut for the company on the last Best of the Super Juniors show on June 5, which already included the headlining tournament final and Hiroshi Tanahashi’s return match.

Those familiar with how NJPW typically puts angles together could have easily assumed Moxley would wrestle in a tag team match opposite IWGP United States Champion Juice Robinson, who had been threatening via mysterious video package, on that show to set up for a title match at Dominion on June 9. However, NJPW revealed at a press conference earlier today that Moxley and Robinson will face off for the U.S. title on that June 5 show in what is currently, as far as the public knows, Moxley’s first scheduled match after leaving WWE.

