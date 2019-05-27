The surprise appearance of Jon Moxley, formerly WWE‘s Dean Ambrose, at Saturday’s Double or Nothing was a huge moment for the show and for new promotion All Elite Wrestling. They got a mainstream wrestling name in his prime to immediately feud with their top babyface and flip the bird! After the show, company president Tony Khan revealed that Moxley will be a full-time AEW employee when their TV show starts in the fall, but is currently available to take indie and international bookings. Last night, Moxley revealed that the first of those international bookings will be with New Japan Pro Wrestling.
Looks Like AEW’s Jon Moxley Is Headed To New Japan Pro Wrestling
Emily Pratt 05.27.19 1 hour ago
#Dean Ambrose
