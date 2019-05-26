AEW

Okay, maybe “surprise” isn’t accurate.

After giving WWE his notice and completing an extremely random final run that included intergender match teases, going off-script on Raw, and multiple Shield reunions, you’d expect Dean Ambrose to pop up somewhere new sooner rather than later. Especially after that extremely subtle video of him breaking out of prison and running away from dogs.

Sure enough, Ambrose — now Jon Moxley again — popped up at the very end of All Elite Wrestling’s first branded effort, Double or Nothing. He sent a message to the entire company by attacking Chris Jericho (who was asking for a “week of thanks” after beating Kenny Omega), the referee, and even Omega himself.