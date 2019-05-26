The Former Dean Ambrose Made A Surprise Appearance At End Of AEW’s Double Or Nothing

Pro Wrestling Editor
05.26.19

AEW

Okay, maybe “surprise” isn’t accurate.

After giving WWE his notice and completing an extremely random final run that included intergender match teases, going off-script on Raw, and multiple Shield reunions, you’d expect Dean Ambrose to pop up somewhere new sooner rather than later. Especially after that extremely subtle video of him breaking out of prison and running away from dogs.

AEW

Sure enough, Ambrose — now Jon Moxley again — popped up at the very end of All Elite Wrestling’s first branded effort, Double or Nothing. He sent a message to the entire company by attacking Chris Jericho (who was asking for a “week of thanks” after beating Kenny Omega), the referee, and even Omega himself.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dean Ambrose
TAGSAEWAEW DOUBLE OR NOTHINGCHRIS JERICHODEAN AMBROSEDouble Or Nothing 2019JON MOXLEYKENNY OMEGA
With Spandex Twitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.21.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.20.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.20.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.14.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.13.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.13.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP