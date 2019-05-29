Jon Moxley Explained Why He Had To Leave WWE On Talk Is Jericho

As you’ve probably already heard, Chris Jericho’s Talk is Jericho podcast just dropped an explosive new interview with Jon Moxley, the AEW wrestler formerly known as WWE Superstar Dean Ambrose. Moxley doesn’t mince words in describing his experiences with WWE. Although he first makes clear that he’s grateful for everything the company gave him, from working with Make-A-Wish to meeting his wife, he then reveals how frustrating he found it dealing with WWE creative, and especially the conflicts he had with Vince McMahon.

