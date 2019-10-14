Jon Moxley was set to return to New Japan Pro Wrestling to defend his U.S. Championship at King of Pro Wrestling on October 14, but nature intervened. After travel delays prevented Moxley from making it to the show, the title was vacated and a new champion was crowned.

Moxley’s scheduled challenger was Juice Robinson, who the AEW star beat for the title at the Best of the Super Junior final in June. After Robinson defeated him in the G1 Climax, earning a shot a Moxley’s title, the former Dean Ambrose suggested an extra stipulation to the defense: make it No DQ.