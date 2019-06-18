NJPW

Jon Moxley made his first post-WWE live appearance in the wrestling world when he showed up at All Elite Wrestling‘s Double or Nothing and announced he had signed with the new company. His first in-ring success, however, came in New Japan Pro Wrestling, where he defeated Juice Robinson to win the IWGP United States Championship in his first match for the promotion. Days later, he declared his intention to enter the G1 Climax, and he was soon announced as an official entrant in the tournament.

But despite Moxley’s popularity in the United States and the fact that he holds the stars-and-stripes belt, NJPW announced that he will not be at the opening show of G1 Climax 29 on in Dallas, Texas, on July 6, or the press conference the day before, and will join the tour on July 13 in Tokyo.