WWE Has Reportedly Stripped Jordan Devlin Of The NXT Cruiserweight Championship

The effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic, including bans on international travel, have gone on a lot longer than I think most of us were really expecting when the whole thing got started. That may have something to do with a change in WWE’s official rhetoric we saw on last night’s episode of NXT.

If you watched the show, you know that El Hijo del Fantasma beat Drake Maverick in the tournament finals to become the new NXT Cruiserweight Champion. That’s great for him, but when this tournament started it was only going to crown an Interim Cruiserweight Champion, because Jordan Devlin is still the official champion but is currently stuck in Ireland. You didn’t hear that word “Interim” as the tournament ended, however.