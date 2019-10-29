NXT’s Jordan Myles made headlines over the weekend when he spoke out about one of WWE’s t-shirt designs, calling its apparent Sambo influence a, “slap in the face to every African-American performer, fan, and supporter.” WWE issued a statement saying Myles had approved the design, which resulted in Myles sharing e-mails to the contrary, posting a video claiming WWE doesn’t care about black people, and throwing Ring of Honor’s Jay Lethal under the bus.

On Tuesday, Myles followed up his earlier statements with an Instagram post addressing how and why he was “completely disrespectful” and “unprofessional,” nothing that he’d been “lied to, used, and often mistreated,” and declaring that, “no man or woman will stop me from being honest.” You can read the full post below.