Over the weekend, there were several stories circulating about possible upheaval at Impact Wrestling, including the weird reveal that Jordynne Grace, who’s been a top female star there since last year, never officially signed a contract with the company. This led to speculation that she could leave for AEW or elsewhere if she want to. That story is now definitively resolved, with Grace signing a new Impact contract, which is apparently better than the previous offer.
Jordynne Grace Finally Has A Contract With Impact Wrestling
Elle Collins 05.20.19 48 mins ago
