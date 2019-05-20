Jordynne Grace Finally Has A Contract With Impact Wrestling

05.20.19 48 mins ago

Impact Wrestling

Over the weekend, there were several stories circulating about possible upheaval at Impact Wrestling, including the weird reveal that Jordynne Grace, who’s been a top female star there since last year, never officially signed a contract with the company. This led to speculation that she could leave for AEW or elsewhere if she want to. That story is now definitively resolved, with Grace signing a new Impact contract, which is apparently better than the previous offer.

