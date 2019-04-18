Watch Kairi Sane’s Emotional Farewell To NXT And Her Best Friend

04.18.19 2 hours ago

YouTube

Former NXT Women’s Champion and forever Pirate Princess Kairi Sane was one of the names sent to Smackdown Live as part of this week’s Superstar Shake-Up. While her on-screen exit from NXT came with violence, her real-life exit came with tears. So many tears.

In the following video posted on the WWE Performance Center YouTube channel — which you should absolutely be watching on the regular, and what should be the basis for Smackdown Live’s “backstage” segments when it goes to Fox in the fall — Kairi says goodbye to familiar faces like Io Shirai and Candice LeRae, then shares a heartbreaking goodbye with one of her best friends, Xia Li.

