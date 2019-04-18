Watch Kairi Sane’s Emotional Farewell To NXT And Her Best Friend

YouTube

Former NXT Women’s Champion and forever Pirate Princess Kairi Sane was one of the names sent to Smackdown Live as part of this week’s Superstar Shake-Up. While her on-screen exit from NXT came with violence, her real-life exit came with tears. So many tears.

In the following video posted on the WWE Performance Center YouTube channel — which you should absolutely be watching on the regular, and what should be the basis for Smackdown Live’s “backstage” segments when it goes to Fox in the fall — Kairi says goodbye to familiar faces like Io Shirai and Candice LeRae, then shares a heartbreaking goodbye with one of her best friends, Xia Li.