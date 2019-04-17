The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 4/16/19: Lars Needs Women

WWE Smackdown Live

Previously on the Best and Worst of Smackdown Live: The Usos suspiciously lost the Smackdown Tag Team Championship a week before being sent to Raw, the IIconics tried to introduce themselves to Braun Strowman, and Drew McIntyre disappeared during the main event because WWE wanted us to forget he was about to lose another match.

Anyway, here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for April 16, 2019.