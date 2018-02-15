It’s safe to say that things are going well for current IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada. His faction, Chaos, is full of champions, and he was Pro Wrestling Insider’s No. 1 wrestler of 2017, the first Japanese wrestler to hold that rank. He’s won the G1 Climax tournament twice (the second time coming along with a record number of wins in the tournament), main evented Wrestle Kingdom five times, and won the IWGP Heavyweight Championship four times.
His current, record-breaking title reign has solidified his position at the top of the wrestling world, but has also started to change his relationship with the Japanese audience. But before we talk about that, let’s talk about how Okada got here.
The 30-year-old is a 14-year vet; he started wrestling for Ultimo Dragon‘s promotion in Mexico in 2004. He signed with NJPW in 2007, and they sent him on a learning excursion to the United States that they thought would help him unlock his potential. It did, but not in the way New Japan expected. You see, they sent Okada on excursion to TNA, where they thought it would be a good idea to use this future superstar first on their b-show, Xplosion, then as Samoa Joe’s Green Hornet-themed sidekick, Okato. Okato.
Which shows how ridiculous and meaningless their rankings are.
Not meaningless. The accomplishment still stands on its own when you consider that a ranking that closely tied to the mainstream put him over the entire WWE.
He needs to drop the belt to naito.
Honestly, the long main event matches are what make NJPW such a chore to sit through unless I’m really in the mood for it or highly anticipating the show. If all the world title matches are 30-60 minute epics, it starts to produce diminishing returns. They all can’t be epic and shouldn’t try to be. Let the arrogant champion earn his arrogance by trucking a couple of guys. In an organization where anyone can be elevated to the main event at any time, no one would be terribly damaged by losing to Okada in 15 minutes instead of 45.
If that’s how you feel, just go away and stick to WWE spoon feeding you warm diarrhoea. Wait for Roman Reigns to beat Brock lesnar in 8 minutes at Wrestlemania, however this is real wrestling and the title matches should matter.
Worst to best, it goes Fale, Cody, Evil, Naito, Sanada, and then possibly my top five matches ever which I can’t order.
Also worth noting: Okada was acting as heelish as ever he did in the build to this latest defense.