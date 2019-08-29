WWE Network

8 Great is our extremely original listicle series where we take a break from snark and negativity to focus on the positive, and list eight of our favorite examples of something great from pro wrestling. Matches, performers, shows – whatever is helping us enjoy wrestling in a particular week, that’s what this feature is all about.

I ran into a problem while making GIFs for this week’s Best and Worst of NXT; what the hell is the most memorable moment from Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic? If you watched this week’s episode, you know what I’m talking about. It was bonkers.

When I got about five GIFs in, I realized, “hey, I should just GIF everything and give the match its own 8 Great column.” Because if there’s anything that brings me joy in wrestling, it’s not being able to believe my eyes. These two have done a lot of this before in other places, but man, is it remarkable to see everything with an HD camera and slick, WWE production. What a match.

So yeah, here are 8 Great GIFs from Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic on this week’s NXT TV. I’m positive this won’t be the only one we ever do.