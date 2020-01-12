Kendo Nagasaki, Former NWA And WCW Star, Has Died

Kazuo Sakurada, best known for his time competing in the NWA and WWC as Kendo Nagasaki, has died at the age of 71. PWInsider is reporting that the cause of death was a pacemaker failure, which led to a cardiac arrest.

Sakurada was the second man to perform the Kendo Nagasaki gimmick, following British wrestler Peter Thornley. Sakurada worked a different style as the character, and competed in face paint instead of a mask. Credited by Bret Hart as one of his trainers, Sakurada’s career included notable runs in Stampede Wrestling, World Wrestling Council, Frontier Martial Arts, the National Alliance, Continental Wrestling Association, and World Championship Wrestling. He returned to Japan in 1990, and remained there until his retirement in 2001.

In addition to Nagasaki, WCW fans may remember Sakurada as a member of Gary Hart’s J-Tex Corporation, aka Gary Hart International. Known as the mysterious DRAGONMASTER, he competed in the six-man tag team main event at Clash of the Champions X.

On Sunday, Sakurada’s friends and peers shared their memories on social media.

If you aren’t familiar Kendo Nagasaki, we’ve included a few videos below to help you out. Rest in peace to Sakurada, as our love and condolences go out to his friends, family, and fans.

