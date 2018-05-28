Capcom

New Japan Pro Wrestling star Kenny Omega‘s Street Fighter fandom is well known. He’s been performing the Hadouken for years, his iconic bicycle knee strike is called the V-Trigger, and he and WWE’s Xavier Woods had an epic Street Fighter V showdown at the CEO 2016 fighting game convention.

Last night a new gameplay trailer revealed that Omega will be even more involved in SF5 as the new voice of returning character Cody, who will arrive in season 3 of Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition on June 26. He even live-action plays the character, who he was known to main as in Street Fighter IV, in the beginning of the trailer.