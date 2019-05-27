Kenny Omega Got Emotional When Asked Why Kota Ibushi Didn’t Sign With AEW

05.27.19 6 mins ago

New Japan Pro Wrestling

After his epic rematch with Chris Jericho and post-match brawl with Jon Moxley at Double Or Nothing, it’s undeniable that Kenny Omega is an important part of All Elite Wrestling. However, there’s one important part of his life that didn’t follow him from Japan. That’s Kota Ibushi, his former tag team partner and the current IWGP Intercontinental Champion. Kota chose to stay in New Japan Pro Wrestling, and says he plans to be there until the end of his career. It seems he was invited to AEW, but not convinced to join.

Around The Web

TAGSAEWAEW DOUBLE OR NOTHINGDouble Or Nothing 2019Golden LoversKENNY OMEGAKOTA IBUSHINEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLINGNJPW
With Spandex Twitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.27.19 10 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.21.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.20.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.20.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.14.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.13.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP