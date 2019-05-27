After his epic rematch with Chris Jericho and post-match brawl with Jon Moxley at Double Or Nothing, it’s undeniable that Kenny Omega is an important part of All Elite Wrestling. However, there’s one important part of his life that didn’t follow him from Japan. That’s Kota Ibushi, his former tag team partner and the current IWGP Intercontinental Champion. Kota chose to stay in New Japan Pro Wrestling, and says he plans to be there until the end of his career. It seems he was invited to AEW, but not convinced to join.
Kenny Omega Got Emotional When Asked Why Kota Ibushi Didn’t Sign With AEW
Elle Collins 05.27.19 6 mins ago
Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Derrick Rossignol 05.27.19 10 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Zac Gelfand 05.21.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
Chloe Gilke 05.20.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Derrick Rossignol 05.20.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 05.14.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 05.13.19 2 weeks ago