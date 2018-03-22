New Japan Pro Wrestling

On Sunday, New Japan will unleash Strong Style Evolved in Long Beach, California. Last year’s two-night NJPW event in Long Beach was a thunderous success, and this year they’re running in an arena twice as big and unveiling their new Los Angeles-based dojo, to boot.

That card will be headlined by an absolute dream match, pitting the Young Bucks against the Golden Lovers of Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi. The Golden Lovers were the subject of much fawning both at With Spandex and abroad when they reunited, and Omega is definitely excited about getting the team back together.

We talked to Omega this week, and while he gave his thoughts on a whole host of subjects that will be part of a future episode of McMahonsplaining, the With Spandex Podcast, but given the massive pro wrestling news this week of Daniel Bryan returning to action, and the big event coming up this weekend, we wanted to get at least a portion of this interview out to you now.