Kenny Omega Is Said To Have A ‘Fantastic Offer’ On The Table From WWE

After the New Years announcement from Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks that they’d be starting up All Elite Wrestling, a big narrative for New Japan’s biggest show of the year became, “every member of The Elite is going out on their backs, right?” Sure enough, Wrestle Kingdom saw big losses for Cody, the Bucks, and Hangman Page … and, interestingly, IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega, who was not announced as a member of the AEW roster.
The word according to Dave Meltzer (who was in the house for Wrestle Kingdom) is that Omega is considered a “wild card” for AEW, and that fat cats down at the WWE factory have made him a, “fantastic offer.” New Japan wants to keep him as well, of course, but that doesn’t look to be happening.
If the Pokémon collectors in Stamford get their way, it won’t be the first time Omega’s work for the company; he signed a developmental contract with WWE way back in 2005, and competed in Deep South Wrestling until requesting his release in 2006. Omega originally explained why he left WWE in a 2007 interview with Gerweck.net.
Vince slides paper across table to Omega with just two words written on it: “RAW CONSTABLE”.
Kenny makes a note and slides it back: “-ELECT”
I hope he teams up with Woods to put the boots to Fake Gamer Girl TJP. They can call themselves “The Gatekeepers”.
Loving his Herman Merman from Bad Santa hair
I want this. Just to see if they put him right into the main event picture or if he starts out as a non-wrestling valet for the new team of Mandy Rose and Liv Morgan…because breaking up Riott Squad AND Mandy & Sonya would be bad, too.
Hoping for the first option….Knowing it will be the second.
Team him with Kevin Owens, Kassius Ohno and Kyle O’Reilly. Call them the Knockouts Division.
“Pokemon Collectors in Stamford” gave me a good laugh. Happy Friday, smarks.