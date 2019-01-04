Kenny Omega Is Said To Have A ‘Fantastic Offer’ On The Table From WWE

NJPW World

After the New Years announcement from Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks that they’d be starting up All Elite Wrestling, a big narrative for New Japan’s biggest show of the year became, “every member of The Elite is going out on their backs, right?” Sure enough, Wrestle Kingdom saw big losses for Cody, the Bucks, and Hangman Page … and, interestingly, IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega, who was not announced as a member of the AEW roster.

The word according to Dave Meltzer (who was in the house for Wrestle Kingdom) is that Omega is considered a “wild card” for AEW, and that fat cats down at the WWE factory have made him a, “fantastic offer.” New Japan wants to keep him as well, of course, but that doesn’t look to be happening.

If the Pokémon collectors in Stamford get their way, it won’t be the first time Omega’s work for the company; he signed a developmental contract with WWE way back in 2005, and competed in Deep South Wrestling until requesting his release in 2006. Omega originally explained why he left WWE in a 2007 interview with Gerweck.net.