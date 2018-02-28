McMahonsplaining, The With Spandex Podcast Episode 29: Kevin Gill

Kevin Gill

If you’re not familiar with Kevin Gill, get ready to become VERY familiar with Kevin Gill. This podcast host and wrestling announcer isn’t just a member of the inner circle of Insane Clown Posse; he also created the Backyard Wrestling video game franchise and … well, he’s done just about everything else a person could want to do with their lives.

We were able to have a lengthy and illuminating conversation with the progenitor of PMF’NA, and we think you’ll find his story just as interesting as we do! If you like what you hear, check out the Kevin Gill Show and support the dude!

(This week is a very long interview and none of the trademark back-and-forth cohost banter you’re used to, since Brandon was on assignment in Las Vegas at the Elimination Chamber. Things will be back to the normal formula next week.)

Make sure you send your thoughts and questions to withspandexpodcast@uproxx.com, because we’ll read the best emails on the show, and we’ll send you fun prizes in the mail.

