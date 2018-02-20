Kevin Love Is A Huge Pro Wrestling Fan, But Doesn’t See A Career For Himself In WWE

02.20.18

LOS ANGELES — Kevin Love was in attendance for All-Star Weekend, even though his broken hand necessitated his removal from anything more physical than the public workout at the Verizon Up Arena on Saturday. After that workout, he fielded some questions from the media, and obviously pro wrestling was the first thing on our minds.

After all, Love endeared himself to wrestling fans the world over in 2016, when the first thing he did after the Cavaliers won the NBA Finals was to put on an AUSTIN 3:16 shirt and wear “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s smoking skull championship belt in the locker room (complete with Stone Cold beer salute, of course). The homage earned a swig o’ beer from the Bionic Redneck himself.

That was just a portion of the pro wrestling fandom on full display during the Cavs’ run-up to the title, of course. The turning point for the team (in the mind of many fans) was when LeBron James wore an Undertaker shirt at practice after the Cavs went down 3-1 in the series. Everyone knows what happened from there, of course, and LeBron sealed the pro wrestling trolling by wearing an Ultimate Warrior shirt after returning to Cleveland after vanquishing the Golden State Warriors. (And of course, there was Kyrie Irving’s Undertaker-inspired shirt when all was said and done, as well.)

