Kevin Owens Offered His Perspective On His Recent Heel Turn

WWE

Two weeks ago, Kevin Owens turned on Kofi Kingston by attacking him during a tag match on Smackdown Live. That was only a week after KO had allied himself with the New Day, volunteering to take Big E’s spot until he returns from injury. Even knowing that Kevin tends to turn on his friends, it seemed to happen a little quickly, and reports came out it was accelerated due to top heel Daniel Bryan also needing time off due to injury.