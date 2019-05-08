Kevin Owens Offered His Perspective On His Recent Heel Turn

05.08.19 58 mins ago

WWE

Two weeks ago, Kevin Owens turned on Kofi Kingston by attacking him during a tag match on Smackdown Live. That was only a week after KO had allied himself with the New Day, volunteering to take Big E’s spot until he returns from injury. Even knowing that Kevin tends to turn on his friends, it seemed to happen a little quickly, and reports came out it was accelerated due to top heel Daniel Bryan also needing time off due to injury.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSKEVIN OWENSWWEWWE SMACKDOWNwwe smackdown live
With Spandex Twitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.07.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.06.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.06.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

05.03.19 5 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

04.30.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.30.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP