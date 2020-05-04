Kevin Owens And Jimmy Uso Were Both Injured At WrestleMania

WrestleMania 36 wasn’t quite the same as a normal WrestleMania, thanks to the lack of a big venue and accompanying live crowd due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that doesn’t mean the WWE Superstars didn’t give it their all. They put their bodies on the line for our entertainment like they always do, whether it was Jimmy Uso in a ladder match against John Morrison and Kofi Kingston, or Kevin Owens executing the biggest spot of the weekend in his match with Seth Rollins. Since then, reports have come out that Uso and Owens are both injured, although there’s a big difference in severity and how long they’re expected to be out of action.

Kevin Owens tweaked his ankle in his match with Seth Rollins, but according to Dave Meltzer at the Wrestling Observer, he’s only expected to be out for a couple more weeks. Hopefully on his return he’ll be able to keep building on the babyface momentum he’s been building these past few months.