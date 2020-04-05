I went to a show there in January. As soon as I saw it, I told myself no matter what I was doing at Mania, I’d find a way to jump off that thing. I even took pics of it to figure out the best way to go about it.

Kevin Owens provided one of WrestleMania 36 Night One’s most memorable moments that didn’t take place in a Boneyard when he jumped off the WrestleMania sign like a maniac . As crazy as that spot was, Owens revealed on Twitter today that if Mania had taken place in its original location, he wanted to do something even crazier.

A fan replied to one of Owens’ tweets that he wished this year’s WrestleMania had been “in the huge stadium in Tampa. You could have jumped off the Pirate ship!” with a picture of the huge pirate ship in Raymond James Stadium, where WM 36 was originally going to take place, attached. Owens responded, saying that he went to a show at the stadium in January and as soon as he saw the ship, “I told myself no matter what I was doing at Mania, I’d find a way to jump off that thing. I even took pics of it to figure out the best way to go about it. It didn’t work out but I found the next best thing!”

So add KO jumping off a pirate ship (and hopefully not dying in the process) to the list of iconic Pirate-mania pirate-y moments stolen from us by coronavirus, along with whatever Kairi Sane would have done for her entrance.