Here’s Why Kevin Owens’ Recent Promos Feel So Fresh

07.19.19 29 mins ago

WWE

Kevin Owens is kind of on fire right now. He’s had some hard times with WWE in the past, but now he’s being set up as a top babyface, and he’s wearing the role incredibly well. As tired as most of us are of wrestlers feuding with non-wrestler Shane McMahon, this feud feels different because KO is calling Shane out on everything that’s been annoying about his recent run. Like CM Punk before him, he’s saying true things that fans want to hear someone say. On top of that, the promos have been great. When Kevin’s talking, he comes off as both engaging and authentic. That’s always been true, but it’s felt like there’s something special going on these last few weeks, and we now know why.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSKEVIN OWENSWWEWWE EXTREME RULES 2019WWE SMACKDOWN
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.16.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.16.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.15.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.09.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.09.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.08.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP