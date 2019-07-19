Here’s Why Kevin Owens’ Recent Promos Feel So Fresh

WWE

Kevin Owens is kind of on fire right now. He’s had some hard times with WWE in the past, but now he’s being set up as a top babyface, and he’s wearing the role incredibly well. As tired as most of us are of wrestlers feuding with non-wrestler Shane McMahon, this feud feels different because KO is calling Shane out on everything that’s been annoying about his recent run. Like CM Punk before him, he’s saying true things that fans want to hear someone say. On top of that, the promos have been great. When Kevin’s talking, he comes off as both engaging and authentic. That’s always been true, but it’s felt like there’s something special going on these last few weeks, and we now know why.