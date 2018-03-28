McMahonsplaining, The With Spandex Podcast Episode 33: Kevin Sullivan

PCW Ultra

SULLIVAN, MY SON!

We’ve got a very special episode for you this week, as Taskmaster Kevin Sullivan joins us to talk about WCW, creating Goldberg, the Fabulous Moolah battle royal naming controversy, PCW Ultra and, most importantly, everything you ever wanted to know about the Dungeon of Doom. Yes, we asked him about Hogan and the broadsword. Yes, we asked him about why Hogan was surprised the water at the Dungeon of Doom wasn’t hot. No, we didn’t ask him about the Yeti because we ran out of time, but we’re gonna do a part two. So okay, maybe not everything.

We also spend time talking about New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Strong Style Evolved, playing ping pong with Beast God Jushin Thunder Liger and more. It’s a big one.

