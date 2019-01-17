Kiera Hogan Becomes A Superhero For WOW Women Of Wrestling

01.17.19 2 mins ago

WOW Women of Wrestling

Independent wrestler Kiera Hogan took her career to the next level when she started appearing on Impact Wrestling shows last year, and she isn’t stopping there. While she battles the undead Su Yung on the Pursuit channel/Twitch, she’ll appear on the revamped WOW Women of Wrestling, which airs its first episode on AXS TV on Friday, January 18, as babyface superhero “Fire.”

Hogan says she got involved with WOW Women of Wrestling after series creator David McLane called her and asked if she was interested. “He already had Fire in mind for me, and he was like, “I love your look, let’s keep it.” And I was like, “Okay, I’m ready!”

