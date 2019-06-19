Impact Wrestling

Killer Kross is one of those performers it seems like can only rise higher in the wrestling world. The pro wrestler and martial artist is currently a staple in Impact Wrestling and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide and performs on the independent circuit, sometimes alongside his girlfriend, Scarlett Bordeaux. Kross has been rumored to have been looked at by just about every major wrestling company, and with his athletic ability, technical skills, and dedication to character work, it’s not hard to see why.

With Spandex spoke to Kross at Starrcast II in Las Vegas about his career and views on other goings on in the wrestling world. That conversation is below and has been edited for length and clarity.