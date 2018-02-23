Killshot And Dante Fox Discuss Their Lucha Underground Hell Of War Match

02.23.18 2 weeks ago

When Lucha Underground blows off a feud in the most violent manner possible, it tends to fulfill the potential and vision that the company always strives for. If you’re looking to point to one moment or match that will explain in one shot what the company is all about, you might point to Grave Consequences, or maybe Vampiro vs. Pentagón Jr.

After last year’s Ultima Lucha Tres Part One, pro wrestling fans have a new entry in the pantheon: the Hell of War match between Killshot and Dante Fox (AKA Shane Strickland and AR Fox), which shocked people with its brutality, but packed athleticism, storytelling, and emotion into the bout and attained the pinnacle of what death match wrestling can be capable of.

At a recent PCW Ultra show, we interviewed Strickland and Fox for an episode of our With Spandex Podcast, and we wanted the crux of that interview to be a conversation about what goes into putting together — and then executing — a match like this. They were happy to tell us.

