A few weeks ago, All Elite Wrestling talents Fenix, Matt Jackson and Britt Baker all sustained injuries during an episode of Dynamite, with Baker being the most serious — she partially tore her LCL and will be out for months. Now, less than a month later, the injury bug has bitten All Elite Wrestling once again, this time in the form of the galaxy’s greatest alien, Kris Statlander .

Statlander, one of the standout talents of AEW’s burgeoning women’s division, joined Baker in the injured reserve after this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, as she tore her ACL after performing a dive on Kip Sabian during a match. Word started making rounds on the internet earlier today about the injury, with Statlander confirming the seriousness of her current condition via Twitter:

Since the news is out. I told you I’d dive on Kip again and dammit I did. But in doing so, I ended up with a high grade tear in my ACL. Yes I need surgery. Yes I’ll be out of the ring for a while. I’ll do my best to still show up on your TVs as much as I can. @AEWrestling 👽💚 https://t.co/oVS495nwok — Kris Statlander (@callmekrisstat) June 14, 2020

Since the news is out. I told you I’d dive on Kip again and dammit I did. But in doing so, I ended up with a high grade tear in my ACL. Yes I need surgery. Yes I’ll be out of the ring for a while. I’ll do my best to still show up on your TVs as much as I can.

The dive spot in question can be found in the below video at the 4:35 mark:

The dive looks innocuous but you can see Statlander clutching her left knee as soon as she hits the ground, showing just how easy it is for these athletes to injure themselves doing even the safest moves in the ring.

Everyone at With Spandex sends our well wishes to Kris Statlander, and we look forward to seeing her get back in the ring as soon as it’s safe.