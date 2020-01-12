Lucha Libre AAA Star La Parka Has Died

Tragic news from the world of lucha libre this weekend as La Parka has died at the age of 56.
La Parka — who we should note is the AAA La Parka, not the WCW version of La Parka, who now wrestles as LA Park — reportedly died due to complications from a horrifying injury he suffered at Kaoz Lucha Libre’s 64 Anniversary Arena Coliseum event in Monterrey in October of 2019. During the show, Parka attempted to dive through the ropes to the floor onto Rush and his feet clipped the ropes, causing him to crash to the floor and drive his head and neck into the security railing. That gave him neck and cervical fractures that left him unable to move or talk, and while he was able to regain some feeling and communicate again, the injuries ultimately cost him his life. A statement from AAA explained that Parka (real name Jesús Alfonso Escoboza Huerta) died due to lung and kidney failure.
Con mucha tristeza lamentamos informar que nuestro amigo e ídolo de la lucha libre mexicana Jesús Alfonso Escoboza Huerta "LA PARKA" ha fallecido.
Externamos nuestro apoyo y condolencias a toda su familia y elevamos nuestras oraciones para su pronta resignación.
Descanse en paz pic.twitter.com/JNtTYKOlwG
— Lucha Libre AAA (@luchalibreaaa) January 12, 2020
La Parka, who was originally branded “La Parka Jr.” when the original version of the character left for World Championship Wrestling in the mid-1990s, began his career in 1987 and would go on to become one of the biggest stars in lucha libre. He held both the Mexican National Cruiserweight Championship and Mexican National Tag Team Championship twice, and we recommend you read the write-up from Luchablog for insight on the performer and what he meant to the sport.
We send our love and condolences to his family, friends, and fans.