Lucha Libre AAA Star La Parka Has Died

Tragic news from the world of lucha libre this weekend as La Parka has died at the age of 56.

La Parka — who we should note is the AAA La Parka, not the WCW version of La Parka, who now wrestles as LA Park — reportedly died due to complications from a horrifying injury he suffered at Kaoz Lucha Libre’s 64 Anniversary Arena Coliseum event in Monterrey in October of 2019. During the show, Parka attempted to dive through the ropes to the floor onto Rush and his feet clipped the ropes, causing him to crash to the floor and drive his head and neck into the security railing. That gave him neck and cervical fractures that left him unable to move or talk, and while he was able to regain some feeling and communicate again, the injuries ultimately cost him his life. A statement from AAA explained that Parka (real name Jesús Alfonso Escoboza Huerta) died due to lung and kidney failure.