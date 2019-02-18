Here’s The Reported Reason For Lacey Evans’ Weird Elimination Chamber Moment

WWE

Last night at WWE Elimination Chamber, pretty much everyone was confused about why recent NXT call-up Lacey Evans, who hadn’t been really seen since she was the first entrant in this year’s Women’s Royal Rumble Match, walked down the ramp with a smug smile on her face as her entrance music played, and then turned around and walked back out again. She hadn’t been announced for the PPV, and they didn’t even pretend she was about to do anything and decided against it. She just walked in and walked out, in a black and yellow outfit and wide-brimmed hat.

Lacey made her own comments about the moment on Twitter, but aside from her usual character work they didn’t add up to much.