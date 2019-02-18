Here’s The Reported Reason For Lacey Evans’ Weird Elimination Chamber Moment

02.18.19 37 mins ago

WWE

Last night at WWE Elimination Chamber, pretty much everyone was confused about why recent NXT call-up Lacey Evans, who hadn’t been really seen since she was the first entrant in this year’s Women’s Royal Rumble Match, walked down the ramp with a smug smile on her face as her entrance music played, and then turned around and walked back out again. She hadn’t been announced for the PPV, and they didn’t even pretend she was about to do anything and decided against it. She just walked in and walked out, in a black and yellow outfit and wide-brimmed hat.

Lacey made her own comments about the moment on Twitter, but aside from her usual character work they didn’t add up to much.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSLacey EvansWWEWWE Elimination Chamber 2019

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.15.19 3 days ago
The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now

The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now

02.15.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.12.19 6 days ago
The Best Weed-Related Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

The Best Weed-Related Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

02.12.19 6 days ago
The Best Travel Podcasts To Inspire Your Next Grand Adventure

The Best Travel Podcasts To Inspire Your Next Grand Adventure

02.11.19 1 week ago 2 Comments
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.11.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP