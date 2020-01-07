After the AJ Styles vs. Akira Tozawa match on Monday night’s edition of Raw, there was a curious moment where it appeared that a fan had jumped the rail and rolled into the ring, trying to be part of the show. Security wrangled him down, and the show abruptly went to commercial.

Pro wrestling’s had an ongoing problem with fans running in when they shouldn’t, from the relatively innocent (like that time a fan tried to “join the Shield”) to the scary and dangerous, like WWE legend Bret Hart being assaulted at the Hart Foundation’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

The question here, though, was, “since when do drunk fans who get in the ring during Raw wear suits?”