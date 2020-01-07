The big story coming out of Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw wasn’t the return of The Big Show, or Brock Lesnar announcing that he’s entering the Royal Rumble match at number one; it was the actor who played the marriage officiant in the Lana and Bobby Lashley wedding rolling into the ring too early and getting beaten down by arena security.

In case you missed it, New York based actor Rick Malone hit the ring after an AJ Styles vs. Akira Tozawa match to prepare for the second Lashley and Lana wedding segment in seven days. Security didn’t know he was an extra for the show, though, and wrangled him to the ground. Raw went to commercial, and when they came back, announcer Vic Joseph had to meekly explain what’d happened. “That is the gentleman who was attempting to get in the ring before the break!”

On his personal Facebook page, Malone commented on the incident and shared a fan-filmed clip of him finally being able to convince security he was supposed to be there. Thank goodness a lady ran out and handed him a Holy Bible prop.