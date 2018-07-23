WWE Network

Long before he was NXT’s most violent pro wrestling Shrek, Lars Sullivan was a wrestling fan like the rest of us.

Back in 2009, WWE Magazine published a letter from “Dylan Miley.” According to Miley, he’d chosen to attend ECW’s One Night Stand PPV in New York City in 2005 instead of spending time with his girlfriend on her birthday, so she dumped him. The letter was titled, “MY GIRLFRIEND DUMPED ME BECAUSE I LOVE WWE,” which sorta buries the lede and was better with its original title, “I DID NOT LEARN A LESSON FROM THAT BOY MEETS WORLD EPISODE WHERE CORY HAS TO CHOOSE BETWEEN HIS GIRLFRIEND’S SWEET SIXTEEN PARTY AND HELPING VADER DEFEAT JAKE THE SNAKE.”

As you’ve hopefully put together, Dylan Miley eventually became known as Lars Sullivan. Lars Sullivan’s girlfriend dumped him because he ditched her birthday party to watch Mike Awesome wrestle Masato Tanaka. With an assist from Evan Keaveney:

WWE Magazine

“I was the high school football jock and she was the very sexy, 5’4”, 120 pound cheerleader. We were together for two years and matched up perfectly. We both liked sports. I attempted to get her into WWE by bringing her to live events. She didn’t like them, but they were my treat, so, she came anyway. I would go to her high school volleyball games. That was our compromise. The only thing that tore us apart was my obsession with wrestling and her dislike of big, oily men smashing each other with steel chairs. Things finally came to a head when I traveled to New York City for ECW One Night Stand in 2005. Her birthday fell on a day of the trip. Of course, she took it as an insult. She said, ‘If you go, then it’s over.’ Honestly, I didn’t care ’cause I was never gonna miss One Night Stand. After I returned home, I tried to smooth things over. I even gave her a present for her birthday. It was an ECW shirt. We haven’t spoken since.“

I wonder what that poor woman thought of NXT TakeOver: Chicago II. Anyway, join us next week for our follow-up post, “a then 3-year old Velveteen Dream wrote into WCW magazine about something, probably.”