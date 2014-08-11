Let Paul Heyman Tell You Why Part-Timer Brock Lesnar Would Make The Perfect WWE Champion

Part-time pro wrestler Brock Lesnar is heading into WWE SummerSlam 2014 to face John Cena for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and for once, there’s a chance Cena will lose it. Cena’s workload of Tina Fey movies and Judd Apatow efforts may elevate his film career above the Fred franchise and distract him. Lesnar’s heading into his first match since conquering the Undertaker’s undefeated streak at WrestleMania. If Cena beats an Undertaker-beating Lesnar, what’s left?
A lot of folks (especially the folk on the Internet) aren’t happy with the idea of Lesnar — a performer with a limited number of dates and no guarantee he’ll show up between SummerSlam and the build to WrestleMania — being WWE’s champ. Lesnar’s manager Paul Heyman is happy with the idea, and the good news is that he’s an expert in explaining why he thinks what he thinks.
The “1 behind the 1 in 21-1” sat down with the Miami Herald on Friday to discuss his DVD, ‘Ladies and Gentlemen, My Name is Paul Heyman,’ and spoke authoritatively on why Lesnar as champion makes sense. Warning: You may never think of part-timers the same way again.
“I don’t know if any of those critics of privy to an agreement Brock Lesnar may or may not have with WWE. So I don’t understand how anybody can credibly say this is what Brock Lesnar’s schedule is going to be when he becomes the WWE champion. Second, I think the WWE championship is the defended too often and lost some of the prestige because of the beast of monthly pay-per-views. The champion having to defend on every single pay-per-view, let alone at every single arena, has taken away from the special event that is when a champion defends the title.”
“Here is the best example I can give you. Why don’t we just do 12 WrestleMania events a year? I mean it’s the brand name in pay-per-view. You know people understand that WrestleMania means it’s something special and unique and doesn’t happen all the time. It’s can’t miss. Well, you can’t do 12 WrestleMania events a year because then you water-down WrestleMania, and it won’t mean as much on the rare occasion you present the brand name WrestleMania.”
“It’s the same with Brock Lesnar. If you present Brock Lesnar 52 weeks a year and you have Brock Lesnar defend the title 12 times a year, you’re losing money. You’re not making money because you are watering down the unique opportunity that the audience can have to see an once-in-a-lifetime athlete on the rare occasion that he dons the tights and laces up the boots and goes into the ring to beat people within an inch of their lives.”
“Plus, here is one more thing to consider. If Brock Lesnar were to work a full-time schedule he would wipe out the roster at once. There would be nobody left for him to fight. So how can people be clamoring for Brock Lesnar to be work a full-time schedule? Then you’ll have three hours of Brock and Paul Heyman sitting alone in a ring talking to each other because there would be nobody left for Brock Lesnar to conquer.”
This is pretty much what I’ve always thought anyhow. Wow the world title is being defended yet again this month, against Randy Orton or Kane in some stupid gimmick match, who could possibly care? It’s way more interesting to elevate the world title above that to THE CHAMP coming to town every so often and OH MAN THE CHAMPION HAS ARRIVED and THIS IS A BIG DEAL and he’s not just a chump that shows up every week to get put into impromptu matches he wasn’t even scheduled for.
BUT WE WANT ALL OF THESE THINGS ALWAYS. Though, seriously, God bless Paul Heyman for also being able to bring this back to the wonderful cocoon of the WWE Universe with the whole “but he would beat up everybody!” part. It’s the little things that make him wonderful.
I mean it’s not like the WWE has a bunch of other championship belts around the waists of a bunch of guys who could be bigger deals if they got more prime spots in ppvs… right?
And that’s how we make them relevant.- we kill the Batm… er, make them main event thingies and stuff.
@Gabriel Kitchen yeah, what you’re saying makes sense. But lately (partially due to horrible injuries), some of the belts have almost seemed important, mainly the IC. Would be great if suddenly the WWE brought in an authority figure who wanted to reignite the concept of “sport” in Sports Entertainment, and could somehow explain the value of making other championships relevant to HHH or whoever the fuck. Lookin’ at you, Johnny Ace
Paul Heyman is a genius, and I’m totally on board with this idea. (I was pretty much OK with it already, just because it would mean Cena wouldn’t be champion, but now I like the idea even more.)
I refuse to believe that Cena is going to beat the guy that beat the Undertaker. Especially in Lesnar’s first match after the Mania win. That’s just unacceptable.
Ideally, Lesnar trucks Cena in like five minutes and then we don’t see him until Survivor Series, where he shoots and eats the Gobbledy Gooker.
It’s a mixture of “expectations” and (barf) what’s “best for business”. Having the title not be defended every month would be a legitimate good thing, as it would cut down on some of the absolutely garbage main events we’ve had in recent PPVs featuring the same people over and over.
It seriously would NOT hurt this company if certain people just stayed off TV for a while to heal up/stay fresh as characters. (It’d hurt the talentless chumps in the creative department, but whatever.) Kids be damned, you don’t need to see John Cena every week. Hogan operated in essentially a different universe compared to the rest of the roster in the 80s and fans just salivated when he appeared.
And if kids whine at house shows that Cena isn’t around? That’s not my problem. That’s YOUR problem, WWE…for not even attempting to elevate people. And Roman Reigns doesn’t count.
The Raw ratings last time Cena took significant time off says otherwise.
In a way this sounds like a compelling argument for wrestlers to take a few months of and recharge now and then. The spectacle of seeing them would be even bigger.
Heyman’s logic is idiotic. There is a difference between cutting down the number of PPV’s (which is a good idea) and not having the WWE Champion show up for 3 months (which is a bad idea).
I think the fanboyism for Heyman is getting in the way here. If The Rock had made the argument that he is too cool and important to be bothered to show up at every PPV and more than Raw a month, Brandon and everybody else here would be killing him.
The major difference between the Rock and Brock Lesnar in the this argument is that the Rock pretends like he really wants to be around all the time, where as a major part of Brock Lesnar’s character (in real life and in WWE) is that he doesn’t give a shit and is only in it for the money.
We’ve been brainwashed by Vince McMahon’s, “Wacky Circus Of Fun! See All The Stars 7 days a week, twice on Sunday!” business model. Sometimes less is more. If it were up to me, Raw would be an hour long, have three good to great matches, and the remaining time spent on world building, character development, and interest generating.
AsymmetricDizzy, What is this world building you speak of? It’s like you believe the WWE exists in some sort of universe or something.
I don’t understand where people are getting stuff like “Brock will only show up every three months”. If he’s the champ he’ll be at least on every PPV.
While the idea can be sound, the big problem behind is that you need compelling storylines for the champion (assuming he’s not a part-timer) for the pay-per-views that don’t feature a title defense. That means the creative team actually has to be good, which it clearly isn’t.
i don’t mind part-time champions, what i do mind are non-title matches which feature the champion. it bothers me whenever there’s a non-title match because it’s just an excuse to keep the belt on the champ, but build up the other guy by showing he’s a legitimate threat.
i gotta say, the ufc nailed it with the ranking system. it gives the viewer an idea of how the promotion values its fighters. i’d love this for the wwe, especially to see how woods/sandow/slater ranked at the bottom.
I’ve always thought that WWE would be way more interesting if they had some sort of a “league”.
Like, have all the stories and drama you want, but if you’re gonna have people like Ziggler, Del Rio ( :( ) Kofi, etc. etc. wrestle in a series of matches that don’t really have any deeper meaning than “we need to fill out the time, and we can brainfuck people with recaps only so much”.
Just have something like the G1 Climax NJPW has (maybe Smackdown & RAW could be separate blocks, and the guys with most points from the two brands fight for the world title or something, I don’t know) except for make it last longer, change the structure and system a little bit, etc.
I too would appreciate wins and losses being kept in a record and meaning something. it’s one of my favourite things about the Cesaro/Zayn feud, and another big reason of why I think each one of their matches is memorable (in addition to the phenomenal performance and right booking).
it would give a reason for people getting championship matches, and lessen non-finishes and crappy DQ and count out losses (in theory).
Weren’t we all in general agreement a few months ago (before we knew the extent of things) that the WWE needed to strip Daniel Bryan of the championship because he couldn’t be a “fighting champion” or something of that nature? Now everyone is content to let the champ run off until Survivor Series?
Don’t get me wrong, I’m pulling for Brock because Cena. But no matter how convincing Heyman is, I bet Vince isn’t sold on this as any kind of longterm strategy.
Fans get hypocritical. Nature of the beast. Every one of is at least a little hypocritical. It does kind of annoy me that the possibility of Lesnar doing this is met with clapping and head nods while Bryan was flayed alive for not giving the title up when the possibility was that he wouldn’t be able to defend for a while, but that’s an argument everyone has differing opinions on.
I cant help but read the snippet in Heyman’s promo voice down to the Brrrrrrrrrrrock Lessssssssnar. But seriously Paul is great. If only he would have worked “My client Brrrrrrock Lessssnar defeated the Undertaker’s streak at Wrestlemania 30” when he was talking about the 12 Wrestlemania’s ……
I don’t think they should/could put the title on Lesnar for a championship run until the Royal Rumble. Nobody gives a shit about the PPV inbetween the Rumble and Mania. If they put it on him now, he’d miss too many shows. Unless he was willing to fight at the PPV’s and show up once or twice on Raw to cut a promo in-between.
I think the best case scenario would be to have Lesnar win, Rollins to cash in MITB and beat a brutally beaten Lesnar. (Perhaps Lesnar could try and do something after winning the title only for Cena to AA him unconscious, leaving Rollins to take advantage)
Im thinking it’s gonna be Lesnar that beats the hell out of Cena, writing him off?, but gets DQ’d but Rollins comes down to cash in and get the belt. Then Lesnar is still the Beast and the Authority gets the belt.
Was watching Starrcade 89 (Heyman on commentary) and holy shit he is seriously better at pro wrestling than anybody.
Each lower title needs its own overseer/authority figure to impress. Delineations between who is contending for what creates more clarity and talking fodder. Maybe one title pays more and the other gets defended more. (IC/US) Maybe the two title commissioners squabble between themselves. Maybe they form TUF like teams to see who gets more MITB entrants based on points. They could talk up their talents as they see fit. This could go on and on. The other ideas in this thread are great. THERE ARE SO MANY WAYS TO MAKE CHICKEN SALAD OUT OF CHICKEN SHIT BUT WE KEEP GETTING CHICKEN SHIT. WHO ARE THESE COOKS??????????
Bring back retired former champions as the overseer of their respective belt. Talk up the history, have tourney/point system, etc. I like your idea!!
I definitely get where this is coming from and I do think that there has been a lot of sub-par main events of PPVs recently. However, I think the WWE champion should be at every PPV. If you want to say they should limit the amount of PPVs they have that’s one thing, but I think having the champion flat out skip the PPV is bad for business.
This was what was happening a lot with Hogan and WCW and you were getting main events of PPVs that were just regular feuds without titles being on the line, and unless they were blood feuds they were usually a let-down. I think they just need to do a better job of making the championship matches seem important and always have someone in line who feels like a legitimate #1 contender and not someone (Kane for example) who is just thrown in there.
Lesnar pretty much has to defend the belt at NOC because of the gimmick of the PPV, but if he wasn’t, what would main event the PPV? Regins vs. Orton? Rollins vs. Ambrose? Those are legit feuds but they aren’t MAIN EVENT feuds. The title should always be the most important thing.
Anything CAN be a main event feud if time and effort is put into it. If Cena vs. Big Johnny can main event over Punk vs. Bryan, then Ambrose vs. Rollins could easily be a main event match.
Easier said than done, I understand. But the champion not being on the show could– could– force them to be more creative.
@Pencil1Neck… Only that Cena v. People Power had CENA IN IT. Other than that, yes your point is valid.
I’d be fine with some 1. contender’s match for the main event. a multi-man one, probably, to include different feuds all together and give a chance for the shield guys and others to fight over it and all.
I remember when the NWA (and then WCW) had a “World Television Champ” so that they had a belt around which to revolve their TV product, and then the Heavyweight Championship that only got defended on (comparatively) rare(r) occasions.
I actually wouldn’t mind a TV title kind of situation– defended every (or almost every) week, maybe even with a 15 minute time limit, like WCW did it. It would be something different, and focus on any belt makes it more important.
Or the Hardcore belt. That thing could be defended multiple times per show. Then It could be legitimized by being this thing that everyone wants…… Have it that it must be defended if challenged, mostly in the ring.
Or have Ryder be the actual Internet Champ. Have it defended on Youtube or Main Event on the Network. Be another belt that would be just about fighting not so much about story. Same thing, make it have to be defended if challenged.
