WWE

Early last week, when Luke Harper announced on social media that he’d requested his release from WWE, we all sort of assumed they’d give it to him. They haven’t been using him to his potential, after all, and most superstars don’t tweet about things like that until it’s a done deal. And for all the talk of WWE not wanting to let people go with the specter of AEW on the horizon, they’ve recently granted releases to other stars whose potential they never managed (or really tried) to cash in on.