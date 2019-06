Last week saw the tragic death of British indie wrestler Adrian McCallum, also known as Lionheart. At the time of his passing, McCallum was the reigning Insane Championship Wrestling Heavyweight Champion, and worked with many other promotions in the UK, as well as making appearances in Ring of Honor and TNA/Impact. Many workers and fans were hit hard by his death at the young age of 36, and the poignance of his final post on Twitter.