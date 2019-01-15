Lucha Underground Star Says Producers Won’t Release Her From Her Contract

01.15.19 44 mins ago

El Rey Network

Even before the crazy ending to the fourth season, the future of Lucha Underground has been up in the air. The most hopeful recent comment about a fifth season came from Vampiro at an AAA press conference, where he said the Mexican wrestling company still wants to exchange talent with the Temple. However, not all the Lucha Underground talent wants to return.

Ivelisse, who’s been on the show since its first season, said on social media today that she’s been trying to get out of her contract for over a year. In her words:

Around The Web

TAGSAAAIVELISSELUCHA UNDERGROUNDSHANE STRICKLANDVAMPIRO

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.15.19 5 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.14.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.14.19 1 day ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.11.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.08.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.07.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP