The Over/Under On Lucha Underground Ultima Lucha Cuatro, Part Two

Previously on Ultima Lucha Cuatro, which I can’t stop spelling as “Quatro” because I learned Spanish from a Portuguese teacher: Killshot lost his mask, became Lt. Jermaine Strickland, and was discharged from the military (or something) by his old squad mate, who came to the wrestling show in full uniform for some reason. Also, Taya kicked Ricky Mundo’s ass and is about to become possessed by an evil doll.
Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow Brandon on Twitter.
Hit those share buttons! Make sure to spread the column around so people can share in our love of all things Lucha, and encourage folks to finally bite the bullet and watch the first two seasons on Netflix. It’s on Netflix. Watch it when you’re done watching Don Draper’s daughter piss off Satanists.
And now, the Over/Under on Lucha Underground’s Ultima Lucha Cuatro part two, originally aired on November 7, 2018.
soooo, just watch til Vampiro is about to attack Pentagon and fastforward to Aerostar and it’ll be a perfect episode? I can do that.
See, my read was that Aerostar was going to bring Dario back to the present-present — that is, after the events of the finale.
Thanks to following the wrong people on Twitter, I’ve known this Jack Swagger thing was coming for months, and even with all of that notice, I was still let down when it actually happened. I don’t know if they’d be able to pull it off storytelling-wise, but I’d absolutely be into Aerostar restarting this entire timeline and stopping this Swagger thing from ever happening.
So if we get our Days of Future Past from Aerostar to wipe out Swagger, I also want my Age of Apocalypse as well