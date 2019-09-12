Alas, poor Luke Harper. We knew him as a Wyatt Family member, a Bludgeon Brother, and maybe even an indie wrestler named Brodie Lee, for those who’ve been around a while. Back in April, he publicly requested his release from WWE, after they’d failed to do anything with him for eight months, since the Bludgeon Brothers dropped the Smackdown Tag Team Championships on the Smackdown after SummerSlam 2018. Not only did WWE decline to release Harper, him they added more time on his contract to make up for his time off for injuries. There’s been no sign of him anywhere in the WWE product since, even as his former Brother Erick Rowan prepares to fight the Big Dog at Clash of Champions this weekend.
On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer was asked about Luke Harper’s status, and said that we shouldn’t expect to see Luke Harper in WWE again, because “Vince doesn’t want to use him.” According to Meltzer, Luke is currently being paid to sit at home, and that will likely continue until his contract is up. Although it was originally supposed to expire this fall, the six-month extension WWE gave him means he should finally be done in April 2020. By that time he’ll be 40, but hopefully he can find work with another wrestling company. AEW could use more big guys, and a Brodie Lee run there (possibly leading to coaching or other backstage work) could be a lot of fun.
The Latest On Luke Harper’s WWE Status, And When He Might Be Free
