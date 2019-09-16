Luke Harper Finally Returned To WWE At Clash Of Champions

Sometimes getting worked isn’t so bad, when the truth is better than the story you were told. At least that’s what I’m telling myself, a mere three days after breathlessly reporting on Dave Meltzer saying that we’d never see Luke Harper in WWE again, that Vince McMahon was refusing to use him, that Harper was being paid to sit at home until his contract is up next April. It turns out that’s not true, and surely wasn’t even true on Thursday. But the honest truth is, I’d rather be wrong and get to see Luke Harper wrestle, than be right about him being kept from doing the thing he loves by WWE’s pettiness.