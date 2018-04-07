Mark Henry’s Son Wore A Fantastic Salmon Suit To The WWE Hall Of Fame Ceremony

04.07.18

After spending his entire 21-year wrestling career with the WWE, Mark Henry was inducted into the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame Friday night in New Orleans. Henry will likely be most beloved and remembered by hardcore fans for his spectacular 2011 World Heavyweight Championship stint, and his salmon jacket fake retirement promo in 2013, arguably one of the best moments in recent WWE history.

In his pseudo retirement, Henry got emotional on the mic and talked about retiring from in-ring competition. Just when he had the audience in his massive hands, he turned on John Cena with a thunderous World’s Strongest Slam, tearing off his suit jacket and ripping away at his shirt.

