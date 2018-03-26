The Best And Worst Of WWF Raw Is War 1/19/98: Mike Tyson’s Shove-Out!!

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War: Stone Cold Steve Austin won the 1998 Royal Rumble, Mike Tyson declared his love of “Cold Stone,” and Kane and Paul Bearer literally murdered the Undertaker by locking him in a casket, chopping it with an axe and setting it on fire. He’s fine!

And now, the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War for January 19, 1998.