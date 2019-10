WWE added some star power to the first episode of Friday Night Smackdown on Fox in the ring with an opening segment featuring The Rock, shots of Hall of Famers in the audience, and an almost confrontation between Braun Strowman and boxer Tyson Fury. In a video uploaded to the company’s YouTube channel during the show, a celebrity also became a title-holder: masked DJ and electronic music producer Marshmellowon the 24/7 Championship.