El Rey Network

This week we sit down with Martin Casaus, aka Lucha Underground’s insane, kidnapping moth-man Marty ‘The Moth’ Martinez. We talk to Marty about Lucha Underground season 4 — don’t worry, no spoilers, at least not for the new season — as well as his time on Tough Enough, his acting career, and being in the arena for the much publicized Sexy Star incident. If you watch Lucha (and if you don’t, you should) you know how awesome and completely bonkers Marty can be.

In case that’s not enough of a pitch for you to listen to the episode, go watch the Lucha Underground season 4 trailer in prep for the show’s fourth season premiering on June 13. We pretty much want to talk to everyone in that trailer, even the characters we don’t know yet.

Also, make sure you send your thoughts and questions to withspandexpodcast@uproxx.com, because we’ll read the best emails on the show, and we’ll send you fun prizes in the mail.

You can follow McMahonsplaining on Twitter, along with With Spandex proper. Our theme song is by J.W. Friedman, who is great. You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play or you can stream the episode below or download it on Omny Studio.